Owner overcomes life’s challenges to open salon

Soncasie (pronounced “Sahn-cha-see”) jokes that she’s had 275 jobs in her lifetime. She attended Mineral Area College classes, took University of Phoenix classes online—“I had four children at that point, going to a physical school at the time seemed impossible”— and studied mass communication and marketing, but nothing stuck. And then she signed up for National Beauty Academy in Farmington. On a dare.

Her sister-in-law at the time had begun taking classes and was trying to talk Soncasie into joining her, but other family members were razzing the idea, saying she wasn’t “girly enough.” Soncasie took it as a personal challenge to sign up, although she had some preconceived notions “that cosmetology was something you did when you couldn’t get a ‘real’ career,” she said. “Boy was I never so happy to be proven wrong … I discovered the science behind cutting, coloring and the biology of human hair, what causes damage and poor health of hair and how to mitigate and prevent it.

“I realized I loved it, and I was pretty good at it actually. Out of all the careers I’ve had, this has been the one that stuck.”

While she enjoyed the experience of learning the latest trends in making people look and feel beautiful, her leg – and some unenlightened employers — made it difficult to stand over her clients for long lengths of time.