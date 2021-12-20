 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Seabaugh Furniture and Appliance

Page promoted to VP of production

  • 0
Page promoted to VP of production

Jon Page

 submitted photo

Cap America Inc. announced Jon Page has been promoted to vice president of production. Page previously held the position of director of knit operations. The USA made knit department experienced exponential growth under his leadership.

Page, who started with the company in 2014, was essential to the growth of the knit category of the company’s product line and was instrumental in implementing new revolutionary technology for the process as well as overseeing training and staff development. As the vice president of production, Page will continue to oversee knit department operations and implement strategic initiatives to continue the development of Cap America’s production departments.

Page will report to Tom Gillespie, senior VP of production, who states, “Jon’s expertise in knit operations has been imperative to the success of our USA made knit department. I am excited to work alongside him to continue this pattern of growth.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gammon promoted to CEO

Gammon promoted to CEO

Cap America Inc. recently announced that Mark Gammon, Cap America president and chief operating officer, has been appointed to CEO for the org…

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News