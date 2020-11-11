Park Hills Family Video closing doors

Family Video has been supplying the Park Hills community with fresh movies and video games since 2010.

Park Hills Family Video Manager Briana Fisher said news of the store-closing was sad, and she would miss the many friends she had made there over the years.

"I mean, I have developed so many relationships," said Fisher. "The customers have become family to me. The customers have become friends to me.

"A lot of them come and go, but it was always fun to go to the store [where] we all caught up and told each other our life stories," she recalled. "It's just super sad, and I'm gonna miss all those people so much."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fisher, who also manages a Family Video store in Arnold, said she hoped customers would continue to support the Farmington location. She said some of the Park Hills store employees have decided to transfer to the Farmington store, and no one would be losing their jobs.

Fisher said that unlike Farmington Family Video and their other locations, the company does not own the building in which Park Hills Family Video operates, making the operational overhead more of an obstacle.