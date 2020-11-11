Park Hills Family Video closing doors

Many area residents have fond memories of heading to the video store and picking up the newest releases, popcorn, and other essentials for a great movie night or sleepover.
Some Park Hills residents may recall visiting Movie Gallery for their entertainment needs. After Movie Gallery closed in 2009, Family Video filled the void.
For the past decade, Park Hills Family Video continued to serve the community even as online streaming of movies became increasingly popular.
This week signals the end of an era as Family Video announced Monday that the company would be closing its Park Hills store at 532 E. Main St.
The video rental hub has begun its liquidation — selling movies, games, CBD, store fixtures, and more at discounted prices.
The store will remain open seven days a week from noon-8 p.m. until Dec. 20, or until everything is sold.
Along with closing the Park Hills store, Family Video will close locations in Poplar Bluff and Independence. Other area locations, including Farmington Family Video, appear to be safe from closure for now.
The last standing brick-and-mortar movie rental store will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest, including 19 in Missouri.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Park Hills and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service," said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Family Video's parent company, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has been supplying the Park Hills community with fresh movies and video games since 2010.
Park Hills Family Video Manager Briana Fisher said news of the store-closing was sad, and she would miss the many friends she had made there over the years.
"I mean, I have developed so many relationships," said Fisher. "The customers have become family to me. The customers have become friends to me.
"A lot of them come and go, but it was always fun to go to the store [where] we all caught up and told each other our life stories," she recalled. "It's just super sad, and I'm gonna miss all those people so much."
Fisher, who also manages a Family Video store in Arnold, said she hoped customers would continue to support the Farmington location. She said some of the Park Hills store employees have decided to transfer to the Farmington store, and no one would be losing their jobs.
Fisher said that unlike Farmington Family Video and their other locations, the company does not own the building in which Park Hills Family Video operates, making the operational overhead more of an obstacle.
As other long-standing video rental stores have gone out of business in the wake of online streaming's rise, Family Video has thrived with a business model that allows their stores to operate with low overhead costs.
The company owns most of the buildings in which they operate, some with commercial add-on spaces that they lease to other businesses. This model allows each location to operate with less of the financial burdens that have crippled other businesses in the industry.
Fisher said she believed the market remains stable for video rental stores, as some consumers still prefer the experience and simplicity.
"A lot of people stream these days, and a lot of people don't," she said. "The majority of the regulars that I had come in don't pay for internet; Don't have a desire to pay for internet. They don't have cable; Don't want to pay for cable.
"They literally come in and rent anything," Fisher added. "Whether it was good or bad, they would rent it and watch it and come back for more."
Senior Brand Manager Derek Dye said the Park Hills store-closing is in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dye noted that the pandemic had slowed the production and release of Hollywood studio films, which has limited the number of rental offerings in the video stores.
"While we are closing our doors in Park Hills, you can still visit us at our website, www.familyvideo.com, to purchase movies, games, CBD products, and other merchandise," the company said in a press release.
Farmington Family Video Manager Toni Rawson said she wanted to welcome all the customers from Park Hills and remind area residents that her store will still be around to serve them happily.
"We would greatly appreciate the support of the community so I can keep my doors open," Rawson said.
Rawson has managed the Farmington video store for 19 years and was instrumental in opening the Park Hills location. She recalled the strong relationship her store has developed with the community over the years through events like Christmas toy drives and VFW canned food drives. She said she hopes to continue the traditions as long as possible.
"It's just having people save the video store," said Rawson, apparently referring to the #SavetheVideoStore social media campaign. "Come to us; support our business. We love to talk to people. It's not like when you go to the Red Box and just put the card in and nobody talks to you.
"So save the video store and keep us open," Rawson added.
