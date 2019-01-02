Kyle Valle has been selected as the Parkland Health Center ICARE Star Service Team Member for November 2018.
Valle is a security officer and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 13 years.
Excerpts from his nomination read, “Kyle always connects with patients, especially those in need. He does not hesitate to spend time with patients in difficult situations. He is always upbeat, even in difficult situations. He does what he says he will do and is a team player. He shows respect to everyone.”
Patricia "PJ" Williams, RN has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for December 2018.
She is a nurse in the intensive care unit and has worked at Parkland Health Center and Mineral Area Regional Medical Center for a combined total of seven years.
Excerpts from the nomination read, “She is a wonderful mentor, caring nurse and a great peer to all of her fellow workers. She will work in any department and treat everyone ... with the utmost respect. She makes sure that no matter who you are, you know that you are important to her and everyone around.”
ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.
