Parkland Health Center announces new president

Annette D. Schnabel, DPT, MBA, FACHE has been named president of Parkland Health Center. Schnabel begins her new role on May 11, succeeding Tom Karl, who previously announced his plans to retire in the spring of 2020.

Schnabel currently serves as president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital serving Bureau County, Illinois, and its surrounding communities. Prior to joining Perry Memorial Hospital in 2014, she served in various leadership roles at Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), a multi-institutional health care system with 13 hospitals in 12 communities across Illinois and Wisconsin.

Prior to her work with HSHS, Schnabel spent nearly a decade with BJC HealthCare under an operating agreement with Clay County and Fayette County Hospitals, serving as the director of rehabilitation and physician services for Clay County Hospital/BJC, and manager of rehabilitation and occupational medicine for Fayette County Hospital/BJC.

Schnabel earned her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago, her doctorate in physical therapy from A.T. Still University, and her Master of Business Administration degree from Marylhurst University. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

In addition to receiving many professional community awards and honors, Schnabel is an accomplished and engaged member of her community, having served as a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Princeton Rotary, local economic development organizations, and many others. She looks forward to joining the Parkland Health Center team and helping achieve BJC HealthCare’s mission of improving the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve.

