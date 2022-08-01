Parkland Health Center Foundation awards Lipstein Scholarship

North County High School graduate Dreston Hoffman has been selected by the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board of Directors to receive the 2022 Steve Lipstein Scholarship. Hoffman will be attending Truman State University in the fall, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology.

To honor the work and dedication of Steve Lipstein, the Parkland Health Center Foundation established a scholarship in 2018 in his honor. The annual $2,500 scholarship is awarded to a local high school senior entering college and majoring in the medical field.

"I am extremely honored to be the recipient of this scholarship,” said Hoffman. “I am thankful that the Parkland Health Center Foundation created this scholarship to provide generous opportunities for students like me that hope to thrive in their adventures in the medical field.”

Steve Lipstein led BJC HealthCare from 1999-2017. With more than 31,000 employees, 15 hospitals and four service organizations, under Lipstein’s leadership BJC became recognized as one of the largest and more successful not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery organizations in the United States, serving patients and families in the St. Louis metropolitan area, southern Illinois, and mid-Missouri.

Lipstein’s 18-year tenure makes him among the longest-serving chief executives for a health care system. Under his leadership, BJC expanded services for patients, achieved financial stability and became a valued voice in health care public policy.

The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was established in 2009. Its mission is to secure philanthropic support to enhance Parkland’s ability to provide excellent care with great compassion.