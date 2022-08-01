Parkland Health Center on 100 Top Hospitals list

Parkland Health Center has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. This is the first time Parkland has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing medium-sized community hospitals in the United States. The annual list is published by Fortune.

Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.

“I am very proud of the Parkland team as they are again being recognized for the quality care they provide to our community,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “The team has been through a very challenging time over the past few years, yet they have continued to focus on providing excellent care and ensuring the safety of our patients. They truly show their passion for delivering high quality care to their friends and neighbors.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center provides primary and secondary inpatient and outpatient health care services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri, offering a continuum of inpatient medical-surgical and intensive care, obstetrics, cardiac cath lab and 24/7 emergency services, along with a variety of outpatient services including wound care, cancer and infusion care, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, inpatient and outpatient surgery, diagnostic radiology, therapy services, and sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment.

Recognition as one of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals demonstrates Parkland’s ongoing commitment to patient-centered care, according to Parkland officials. According to Merative, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals lists also incorporates a community health measure into its ranking process. For the community health measure, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. The community health measure is weighted equally with other ranking measures.

For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.