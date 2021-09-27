Parkland Health Center’s Kelly Penberthy named Our BJC Values Employee for August

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Kelly Penberthy was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for August 2021. Penberthy is a member of the nursing resources team and has worked at Parkland Health Center for nine years.

Penberthy's nomination reads in part, “She goes above and beyond to make patients feel valued and respected. She serves patients in the ED with compassion and displays empathy, which helps them feel comfortable during their visit. Kelly takes initiative to make sure patients have the most positive experience possible during some of the most difficult experiences of their lives. She treats every one of them with dignity.”

Upon learning she had been selected as August’s Our BJC Values Employee, Penberthy said she felt shocked. “I thought, ‘Who could have done such a nice thing?’” she said. “I work with some really great people who deserve this award.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Penberthy said, “The best thing about my job is knowing I am helping people. I enjoy working with the many professional people who are all so kind and caring to their patients and fellow employees.”