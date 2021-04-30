Parkland Health Center’s Nancy Gibbs named BJC Values Employee for February

Parkland Health Center recently announced Nancy Gibbs was selected as the BJC Values Employee for the month of February 2021. Gibbs is a physical therapist assistant and has worked at Parkland Health Center for ten years.

Her nomination reads in part, “Nancy always puts her patients first. She is an attentive listener and tries anything to help them feel better. She always strives to have the most up-to-date treatment techniques, taking time out of her day to research to provide her patients with the very best. Nancy is well-liked by her patients, often receiving several requests each day to have her as their therapist at their next appointment.”

Upon learning she had been selected as February’s Our BJC Values Employee, Gibbs said, “I was very surprised and honored to be chosen for the award.” Gibbs began working in physical therapy in 1995. She said, “I chose to pursue a career in physical therapy because I wanted to be able to use my head and my hands to make a difference.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Gibbs replied, “My favorite part of my job is problem solving with my patients. I think of it as a puzzle to be put together so that when all the pieces fit, it is very gratifying.”

