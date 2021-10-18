Parkland Health Center team honored as 2021 Excellence in Healthcare award recipients

On Friday, the entire staff of Parkland Health Center was presented with the prestigious Tom Karl Excellence in Healthcare Award for their immeasurable contributions to healthcare in their community throughout the past year. This annual award was created in 2016 to recognize individuals who have contributed significantly to the advancement in healthcare in the region.

Tom Karl, past president of Parkland Health Center, presented the award to Parkland staff members through a video highlighting the heroic measures of the entire Parkland team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The video, shown throughout the facility, provided words of thanks from Parkland Health Center leadership, along with gratitude from representatives of First State Community Bank, Mineral Area College, and Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, who helped make the award presentation celebration possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am in awe of the courage this team has shown in serving our community during the pandemic,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “The recipient of this annual award is recognized for their contribution to healthcare in the Parkland region by implementing change resulting in positive results. I cannot think of a group of people who have remained more flexible to a constantly changing environment than our team.”