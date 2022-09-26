Parkland Health Center welcomes new OB/GYN

Parkland Health Center recently welcomed Hannah Vetter, DO, to its medical staff. Vetter specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and is accepting new patients at Medical Arts Clinic, located at 1103 W. Liberty St. in Farmington.

Patients of all ages can visit Vetter for well-woman exams, contraception counseling, pregnancy care, menopause treatment, abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain and more. She also performs in-office procedures including colposcopy, endometrial biopsy, and birth control implants.

Vetter said she strives to make her patients feel comfortable and supported. She indicated she chose to specialize in obstetrics because it lets her form long-term connections with her patients.

“I am thrilled to join the Parkland family,” said Vetter. “My husband and I have been so welcomed by everyone in Farmington, and I am honored to provide OB/GYN care to women in the region. If you are looking for an OB/GYN, I would be happy to see you at Parkland.”

Originally from St. Louis, Vetter and her husband live in Farmington and enjoy antiquing, cooking, baking, and spending time with their two dogs.

Vetter earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital. To make an appointment with Vetter, patients can call 573-756-6751 or visit parklandhealthcenter.org.