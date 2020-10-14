Parkland makes special arrangements to safely visit with newborns

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After she was prepped and Zach suited up in scrubs, they entered the delivery room at about noon to meet BJC Medical Group OBGYN Dr. Saurabh Kumar. At 12:44 p.m., a healthy baby Leelynn Dennis made his appearance, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz and 19 inches long.

“He was the biggest of my babies,” said Jonna.

“Dr. Kumar was an amazing doctor, and he did an absolutely perfect job with my C-section,” said Jonna. “He made my experience more than enjoyable and was very kind.”

Regarding her overall stay, Jonna said, “The café was amazing and had wonderful food, and all staff members caring for me were very caring and helpful. I loved my birthing experience at Parkland!”

Because she had delivered by C-section and to monitor other conditions, Jonna recovered at Parkland for five days. With the visitor restrictions in place, she was able to have limited visitors each day. Her father and Zach’s mother visited throughout the week. And Parkland had a special surprise planned for the rest of the family.

Rather than making them wait for mom and baby to be discharged, room numbers were added to the window exteriors, allowing families to gather outside and peek in, like the Williams family.

Getting a glimpse of Leelynn was enough to keep his brothers and sister happy until they were able to be together at home days later. And, baby Leelynn is enjoying it, said Jonna. “He is a perfect baby.”

