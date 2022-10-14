Parkland partners with Air Methods

Parkland Health Center recently announced they have entered into a preferred partnership agreement with Air Methods to provide emergency air transport services to patients in need.

Through this partnership, Air Methods will be the primary air transport service used by patients who come to Parkland Health Center emergency departments. Air Methods is also available to those who require direct-from-scene air transport.

Air Methods has been one of their providers for more than two years, providing services for other BJC hospitals, including St. Louis Children’s Hospital. A hospital official said, with state-of-the-art aircraft, demonstrated expertise with high-risk OB patients, ability to transport pediatric patients, available blood products, and the capability to provide specialized cardiac support, the hospital is confident in Air Method’s ability “to provide high quality care when patients need it most.”

Patients still can request a different air transport provider, if available. However, since the introduction of the No Surprises Act earlier this year, insured patients are protected from large balance bills related to emergency care. Therefore, the patient should only be responsible for their deductible or co-pay regardless of the transport provider. In the event air transport is needed and Air Methods does not have an aircraft available, or the expected response time is not acceptable, other providers of air transportation will be contacted to ensure the needs of the patient are adequately met.