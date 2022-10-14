Parkland welcomes new internist

Parkland Health Center recently welcomed Dr. Uchenne Mbaraonye, DO, to its medical staff.

Mbaraonye specializes in internal medicine and is accepting new patients at Medical Arts Clinic, located at 1103 W. Liberty St. in Farmington.

Patients ages 18 and above can visit Mbaraonye for all their primary care needs, including annual wellness exams, preventative medicine, and more. She also provides treatment for common illnesses such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes and pre-diabetes, anxiety and depression, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease and thyroid disorders.

Mbaraonye says she strives to treat her patients like she would treat her own family. She indicated she believes the most effective patient care is achieved in a trusting patient-physician relationship. Mbaraonye focuses on joint decision making and emphasizes keeping her patients informed on their treatment options. She said she is passionate about preventive medicine, recognizes the impact chronic illnesses can have on the lives of her patients, and she works to treat each patient based on their individual health care needs.

Mbaraonye is originally from a small town in Nigeria and moved to the United States at 17. She has since lived in Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and now Missouri. She said she loves meeting new people and in her free time, enjoys cooking, spending time by the lake or ocean, exercising, exploring new places and learning new skills.

"I have loved my time here, both at Parkland and in Farmington,” said Mbaraonye. “I love hearing positive feedback from patients, especially when they tell me they have friends and family members coming to see me. That is what it means to be a community physician, which is what I have always wanted to be. I am excited to be part of this wonderful community.”

Mbaraonye earned her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University - Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. She completed her internship and residency with Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas. To make an appointment with Mbaraonye, patients can call 573-756-6751 or visit parklandhealthcenter.org.