Parson says he's ending $300 federal unemployment boost

Missouri unemployment checks are about to get a lot smaller.

Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that the state will no longer distribute a federally funded, $300-per-week boost to regular state benefits, meaning the most people can get each week will drop from $620 to $320.

Moreover, Parson said all of the pandemic federal unemployment programs will end June 12.

In a news conference outside his Capitol office, Parson, a Republican, said the move will make it easier for businesses to hire workers.

Restaurants, hotels and others in the service sector have complained for months that the $300-per-week boost has made it more profitable for people to stay home than work low-wage jobs.

An unemployed worker receiving the boost and the maximum state benefit of $320 per week made more unemployed than working full-time at $15 per hour.

The Democratic Congress voted in March to keep the boost going through early September, but several states, including Alabama and Arkansas, have announced plans to opt out in recent days.