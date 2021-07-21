Partney, Summers recognized

Two staff members have been honored at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center.
Tammi Partney, LPN, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for June.
Partney was recognized for a positive attitude and helping make masks for fellow co-workers to wear when COVID-19 hit.
Bobbi Summers has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for July.
Summers was recognized for going above and beyond countless times, including when she took it upon herself to advocate for a client to transfer to a housing unit closer to his home that was more suited to his treatment process.