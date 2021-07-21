 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partney, Summers recognized
0 comments
top story

Partney, Summers recognized

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two staff members have been honored at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center.

Tammi Partney, LPN, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for June.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Partney was recognized for a positive attitude and helping make masks for fellow co-workers to wear when COVID-19 hit.

Bobbi Summers has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for July.

Summers was recognized for going above and beyond countless times, including when she took it upon herself to advocate for a client to transfer to a housing unit closer to his home that was more suited to his treatment process.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News