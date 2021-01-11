Patton, Thomure named Chamber Acclaimed Ambassadors

As 2020 came to a close, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce gave final congratulations to their acclaimed ambassadors.
Jill Patton was named the Third-Quarter 2020 Acclaimed Ambassador, while Katie Thomure was named the year's Fourth-Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador.
Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said that despite the limited number of events, these two women still stepped up in other ways to earn their points.
"Jill and Katie both have been very devoted ambassadors throughout 2020, and their dedication is appreciated immensely," said Coleman. "We were sad to announce that Jill had to leave the ambassador club during the end of the second quarter having changed jobs; however, she earned and was awarded the title despite her departure from the club."
During her time with the Ambassador Club, Coleman said Patton served as chair of the Ambassador Club, attended all the meetings, and was always among the first to volunteer to help.
"Her devotion to the chamber has been outstanding," Coleman added. "We will truly miss her."
Thomure joined the Ambassador Club earlier last year.
Coleman said Thomure had been one of the chamber's most enthusiastic ambassadors, stepping up to complete big tasks such as collecting backpack items from all the participating businesses during the "Chamber Cares" holiday drive.
"She's always eager to help and is a valuable asset to our Chamber," said Coleman. "We can't wait to see what other great things she does."
About the Ambassador Club
Several chamber ambassadors are recruited annually to help promote and assist the chamber in the community and at chamber events and meetings.
Ambassadors earn points for attending events and meetings, recruiting and mentoring new investors and providing the Chamber Board and Directors with assistance in other duties as needed.
Coleman said the Chamber of Commerce wanted to give special thanks to their 2020 Ambassador Club sponsors for supporting the Ambassador Program and providing their much deserving champions with some incredible gifts.
"We have to admit, our sponsors really out-did themselves this year," she said. "The gift baskets were phenomenal. The third- and fourth-quarter baskets alone were each valued at more than $200."
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club sponsors includes Belgrade State Bank; Domino's Pizza; Heart & Soul Hospice in Farmington; Home Pools and Spas; Kindred at Home Community Care of Farmington; New Era Bank; Parkland Health Center; Ronni Conley of Re/Max Best Choice; Serenity HospiceCare; The Printing Co.; Unico Bank; and U.S. Bank.
To learn more about the Ambassador Club and see a list of the 2020 Ambassador Club members and sponsors, visit the Ambassador Program pages on the chamber's website at www.phlcoc.net.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com