Patton, Thomure named Chamber Acclaimed Ambassadors

As 2020 came to a close, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce gave final congratulations to their acclaimed ambassadors.

Jill Patton was named the Third-Quarter 2020 Acclaimed Ambassador, while Katie Thomure was named the year's Fourth-Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador.

Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman said that despite the limited number of events, these two women still stepped up in other ways to earn their points.

"Jill and Katie both have been very devoted ambassadors throughout 2020, and their dedication is appreciated immensely," said Coleman. "We were sad to announce that Jill had to leave the ambassador club during the end of the second quarter having changed jobs; however, she earned and was awarded the title despite her departure from the club."

During her time with the Ambassador Club, Coleman said Patton served as chair of the Ambassador Club, attended all the meetings, and was always among the first to volunteer to help.

"Her devotion to the chamber has been outstanding," Coleman added. "We will truly miss her."

Thomure joined the Ambassador Club earlier last year.

