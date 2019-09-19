Tractor Supply Company is hosting an interactive pet treat tasting event in Farmington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.
"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Donny Chandler, manager of the Farmington Tractor Supply store. "From our exclusive 4health brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long."
In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy 4health Resource Center and a cookout.
This event is open to the public and will take place at the store, located at 604 Walmart Drive. For more information, contact the Farmington Tractor Supply at 573-756-9300.
The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. It operates 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense.
