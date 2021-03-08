PH-L Chamber of Commerce talks 2020, plans for '21

"We saw more than $1,400 in sales and paid out an additional $1,759 in chamber funds to those participating businesses. That was business those folks may have never seen during that time, and we were so proud and pleased to have done that."

Shop-Opoly is another new project. The program will allow shoppers to collect game pieces at participating local businesses to fill spots on a Monopoly-like game board for a chance at winning cash prizes. Businesses involved in the game will have a game piece displayed at their locations.

The goal is to launch the Shop-Opoly game in the community on April 1, with a game-ending date of May 28. The game boards will be available at the participating locations and the Chamber of Commerce Office.

Looking ahead at the year to come, Warren explained that many popular events would be returning.

Some of the chamber's signature events planned for this year include the Annual Firecracker Run, set for June 26; Sweetheart Trivia, scheduled for Aug. 21; the Pit Boss Competition during Cruisin' for a Cause on Oct. 2; and Trunk N Treat, among others.

Warren assured chamber investors and the community that the chamber of commerce would be hard at work this year adapting to the changes that the pandemic has left in its wake.