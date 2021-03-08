PH-L Chamber of Commerce talks 2020, plans for '21

In February, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held its first public gathering since July.
During the recent chamber luncheon at the White Magnolia Banquet Hall in Leadington, Chamber President Ursula Warren spoke about the organization's goals for the new year. She also reflected on the hurdles overcome by chamber staff throughout the past year.
Warren began by recognizing Executive Director Tamara Coleman's 25th year serving the chamber. Coleman was presented with a gift basket, as well as kind words from several meeting attendees.
After the meeting, Coleman said she was almost speechless and very moved by the show of gratitude.
"I'm just astounded," she said. "I appreciate each and every one of the folks that have served on my board. I appreciate each of the folks that support our chamber, day in and day out, whether it's a board member or an investor or members of the community. They all make it worthwhile. They make it worth doing every day."
Warren specifically noted Coleman's extensive efforts in keeping operations running while faced with the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In a year where it could have been absolutely acceptable to stand back and wait to see what happens, or throw up your hands and say, 'we can't get anything done,' we did not do that," said Warren. "Tammi and the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce moved forward, in spite of all the things that happened.
"Our president last year, Chelley Odle, continued to keep our board engaged and on track to move forward, and Tammi and Chelley worked hard to find innovative ways that the chamber could help our investors weather the unprecedented times."
Warren reported the chamber is financially solvent and in better fiscal shape than anticipated.
"Our income from events was reduced dramatically by COVID-19 cancellation of events that sustain our chamber financially," the director said. "This could have resulted in a tremendous financial deficit for us, but with some innovation and careful control on expenses, we were able to end the fiscal year slightly ahead of where we expected it to be."
Warren noted the creative efforts of the chamber netted some other positive numbers as well.
Despite the challenges of 2020, the chamber still managed to welcome 22 new business investors to the organization and hosted six ribbon cuttings at new area enterprises.
In the last year, the chamber's website received its highest number of page views since 2012, at 74,158 views.
The chamber's website was one of several conduits for important information during the year. The chamber recently launched a YouTube channel and Instagram account.
Warren said social media of all kinds were implemented to help get chamber and community news into the hands of people who needed it.
"Our website and social media tools were used to provide critical information from not just our investors, but also St. Francois County Health Department, the CDC, state, and federal offices," she explained. "They sent out 301 news releases during the year 2020, including 108 releases in the month of March alone."
Warren listed other COVID-19 adaptations, such as broadcasting meetings live on their Facebook page and producing investor commercials.
She recalled community projects organized by the chamber like Project We Love Our Central Rebel Seniors.
"The project placed 216 signs and community yards to show support for our kids during one of the weirdest senior years in the history of senior years," she said. "It's just incredible, and this community really stepped up and supported them in an unusual but very safe and practical way."
Coleman mentioned other new projects designed to help area businesses through the unpredictable year.
"We created Project Gift Card, which was an incredibly innovative project, offering gift cards to participating chamber investors, designed to give business when business was almost impossible," she explained. "Not only that, but the chamber matched funds.
"We saw more than $1,400 in sales and paid out an additional $1,759 in chamber funds to those participating businesses. That was business those folks may have never seen during that time, and we were so proud and pleased to have done that."
Shop-Opoly is another new project. The program will allow shoppers to collect game pieces at participating local businesses to fill spots on a Monopoly-like game board for a chance at winning cash prizes. Businesses involved in the game will have a game piece displayed at their locations.
The goal is to launch the Shop-Opoly game in the community on April 1, with a game-ending date of May 28. The game boards will be available at the participating locations and the Chamber of Commerce Office.
Looking ahead at the year to come, Warren explained that many popular events would be returning.
Some of the chamber's signature events planned for this year include the Annual Firecracker Run, set for June 26; Sweetheart Trivia, scheduled for Aug. 21; the Pit Boss Competition during Cruisin' for a Cause on Oct. 2; and Trunk N Treat, among others.
Warren assured chamber investors and the community that the chamber of commerce would be hard at work this year adapting to the changes that the pandemic has left in its wake.
"Your board of directors is working in the background creating renewed structure for our chamber and working out long-range plans that will keep our chamber relevant for decades to come," she said in closing. "And we invite you to participate, join in, invest in the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber with your time and your talent."
A complete list of upcoming events and other information is available on the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce website: www.phlcoc.net.
