Pharmacy, medical practice open in Bismarck

A pharmacy and a medical practice have opened in Bismarck and they are celebrating their grand opening on Friday. Bismarck Medical Providers and Healthy Life Pharmacy are located at 1013 Cedar Street behind Unico Bank.

The grand opening will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. In addition, a ribbon cutting for Bismarck Medical Providers is set for Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Kim Weiss knew the area needed something closer as she knows of families taking children to Farmington, only to have to be on a waitlist. Weiss has more than 24 years of experience in the healthcare field, including time as an advanced practice registered nurse and family nurse practitioner.

“I’m trying to open a practice that not only just does primary care, but offers availability for people who are sick or have sick kids, and they can just come in and get treated,” said Weiss.

Working with Weiss is Mary Keith, who has been a registered nurse for more than 40 years.

The business performs primary care, sick visits, and many more services. Some common issues treated include splinting, staple removals, incision and draining, and other basic health issues. There are some issues Bismarck Medical Providers do not treat such as chest pains, children who are younger than 3 months, any type of head injuries or trauma, and any life threatening or emergency cases. A full list of what services are and are not provided is available on the clinic’s website, bismarckmedical.com.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with after-hour appointments available by special request. The phone number is 573-200-8030.

At the grand opening, there is a chance to win a 32-inch TV and other raffles. Popcorn will also be available, as well as free blood pressure checks, and coupons on cholesterol level lab draws.

Healthy Life Pharmacy is a part of the Medicine Shoppe family, and is the only pharmacy within nine miles of Bismarck and offers free delivery within a five-mile radius. The pharmacy serves St. Francois County and Iron County areas. Services provided by Healthy Life Pharmacy include delivery, immunizations, compounding, multi-dose packaging, and more. A full list of services are available on the website, bismarckmo.medicineshoppe.com.

The pharmacy is overseen by Laura Haynes, who graduated from Belmont University College of Pharmacy in 2012. Since then, Haynes has been a pharmacist for 10 years and served Arcadia Valley for eight years. Haynes is assisted by Lead Technicians Tara Henson and Diana Klekamp.

The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The phone number for the pharmacy is 573-734-8588.