PHC displays 'Healthcare Heroes' door on main campus

“The crest at the top ‘Heroes’ is meant to emulate the cover of a comic book, giving this idea that everyday people, like healthcare workers for example, are the real superheroes. On the backside of the door, I painted an IV fluids bag featuring the hospital’s mission statement inside the fluids. The artistic stamp is on the door, so people who know my style can look at it and instantly recognize that ‘Brandon did that!’”

Warren’s door was officially installed and unveiled on PHC’s campus at 1101 W. Liberty St. at the end of last year. His door design and messaging has really resonated with hospital staff, patients and visitors. It’s something that Warren values as both an artist and frontline healthcare worker.

“I've been an employee here for more than 17 years, and this was a great opportunity to do something that ties together two of my biggest passions,” said Warren. “As healthcare workers, people in the community have been looking to see how we’re responding to the pandemic.