PHC recognizes Price

Stephen Price is presented with the Our BJC Values Employee of the Month Award by (from left): Heather Taliaferro, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer; Annette Schnabel, president; and Martha Senter, psychiatric services manager.

Parkland Health Center recently announced Stephen Price was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of January 2022. Price is a Staff RN in the Geriatric Psychiatry unit at Parkland Health Center and has been employed at Parkland for ten years.

Price's nomination reads in part, "Stephen goes above and beyond for his patients, treating them with dignity and respect. He frequently deescalates situations with patients who find comfort in his soft-spoken voice, eagerness to listen, and a smile you can feel behind a mask. With Stephen, patients find someone who is willing to help find a solution to their problems. They feel heard, not judged. As a teammate, Stephen is the first to jump in to help without asking, and he is both a wonderful patient advocate and teammate.”

“I am humble, grateful, and determined to live up to the recognition,” Price said upon learning he had been selected as January’s BJC Vales Employee.

Price's favorite part of his job is witnessing patients make an improvement during their hospital stay.

On his decision to pursue a career in healthcare, Price said his father’s experience, as well as fellow nurse, Louise Cunningham, inspired him to become a nurse.

