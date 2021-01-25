PHC recognizes Wilkins

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Lance Wilkins was selected as the BJC Values Employee for November 2020.

Lance is a registered radiologic technologist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 12 years.

Wilkins' nomination reads in part, “Lance goes above and beyond to meet the needs of everyone he encounters. He strives for the very best in everything he does. Lance is a hard worker, humble, loyal and knowledgeable. It is hard not to like Lance once you have met him.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked what he enjoys most about his job, Wilkins replied, “I can't really narrow it down to one certain part because there are so many, but I am grateful be a part of caring for our patients."

Radiology is a field that is important to Wilkins on a personal level. "As a child, I had to have several x-rays, as well as quite a bit of physical therapy. That is what sparked my interest in the medical field,” he said.

Upon learning he had been selected as November’s BJC Values Employee, Wilkins said, “I definitely was not expecting it. It was a great feeling knowing someone took time to nominate me for employee of the month.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees are recognized on shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0