The Parkland Health Center Foundation is seeking nominations from the community for the Fourth Annual Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Health Care Award. The purpose of this prestigious annual award is to recognize an individual who has contributed significantly to the advancement of health care in our region.
For details and to obtain a nomination form, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.parklandhealthcenter.org/foundation. Completed nomination forms must be received by Feb. 10. The award will be presented at the foundation’s annual celebration in April.
Joyce Buchheit, the award’s namesake, is a member of the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board of Directors. In addition, she also served on both the Parkland Health Center Board of Directors and the BJC HealthCare Board of Directors. Past recipients of this award include Dr. Edward DuMontier (2016), Dr. George Oliver (2017), and Carol Coulter (2018). All of the recipients are very well known in the community, and have served the medical needs of this community.
The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was established in 2009. Its mission is to secure philanthropic support to enhance Parkland’s ability to provide extraordinary care.
The foundation has provided funds to Parkland Health Center to secure equipment and services such as the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Trauma Transport Team, Vocera Voice Communication System for all clinical personnel, cardiac rehabilitation center, Well Life Center in Bonne Terre, expansion of the Oncology Center, support services for cancer patients and their families.
In addition to providing funds to PHC, the foundation gives an annual grant to Meals on Wheels for Special Diets, the Landrum-Hirsh Scholarship for Mineral Area College Nursing Students, and the Steve Lipstein scholarship for a St. Francois County high school senior entering into college majoring in the medical field.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center or the Foundation, please call 573-756-6451 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
