PHOTO: Survival Flight helicopter lands in Pilot Knob

The Survival Flight helicopter has arrived at Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob. The air ambulance unit that was in Festus has relocated to Iron County. The brand-new Bell 407 helicopter has additional capabilities and a larger capacity compared to smaller helicopters often used in the industry, according to a release from the hospital.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
