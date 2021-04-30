Pinkley promoted to director of administration

Cap America Inc. recently announced the promotion of Gerald Pinkley to director of administration. Pinkley joined Cap America in 2019 as market development manager, bringing a wealth of knowledge from 27 years in the retail operations field and filling a vital role for the expanding company.

Pinkley reports directly to Mark Gammon, president and COO, who said, despite the anomaly that was 2020, Cap America has continued to grow exponentially over the years.

"As we anticipate the return of our normal business cycle, we created this position specifically with Gerald in mind," he said. "He has the skill and expertise needed to help Cap America meet our full potential.”

In his new role, Pinkley will serve as a facilitator of conversation and interaction among all internal departments. He will be responsible for enacting changes that promote open communication and streamline efficiencies, working with department leaders to strategize for long term growth.

“It is an exciting time at Cap America as we put 2020 behind us and move in to a new year of progress and advancement," Pinkley said. "I’m looking forward to being an integral part of the changes being made at Cap America that will set us up for years of future success."

