Plummer recognized by BJC

Plummer's nomination reads in part, “Gabby is an excellent nurse who continues to go above and beyond in both patient care and teamwork with her fellow employees. She is kind and compassionate to her patients. Gabby demonstrates the true definition of dedication and teamwork, and she deserves to be recognized for her continuous hard work.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Plummer said, “I have the opportunity to be part of my patients’ journeys, whether it is coping with a new diagnosis, recovering from surgery, or dealing with an acute illness. As nurses, we are often helping people through their most vulnerable times, and it is so rewarding to see the difference we make by the time the patient is discharged. I also work with an incredible team. Here at Parkland Health Center, we truly value teamwork and we know it takes a village. I couldn't ask for better people to work with.”