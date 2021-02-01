Plummer's Hardware still going strong after 50 years

For decades, Plummer’s Hardware in downtown Farmington has been assisting generations of local residents with its wide selection of basic home maintenance needs with great customer service and ease of shopping.
Scott Plummer leads the business and is on the floor quite often to help customers with their paint, plumbing, electrical and other repairs. He took over running the business from his parents Jim and Delores Plummer in 1987, when they changed the name from Plummer’s Gambles to Plummer’s How-To Store.
“They operated the store since 1969,” Scott said. “They were originally across the street from the post office where the law office is. It was my parents, Jim and Delores Plummer; and uncle and aunt, Darrell and Rosie Plummer. My dad and Uncle Darrell had a Sinclair gas station where New Era Bank is at.
"They had a successful gas station, but they decided they wanted to do something different, so they started Gambles. It was kind of like a Western Auto or Montgomery Wards — they had a little bit of everything.”
The Plummers operated the Gambles store at that same location until 1972. At that point, the Plummers parted ways with Jim and Delores, buying Boswell’s Hardware where the current store resides. It was at that time that Darrell and Rosie went to Branson and started the well-known Plummer Family Theater.
According to Scott, Boswell’s had been at that location since 1895. The business was legendary in Farmington as one of the "go-to" stores where you could find most anything you needed.
“Boswell’s did a little bit of everything,” Scott said. “Sheet metal, guns, fishing poles, paint, hardware, grass seed, whatever. They were the store back in the day. A lot of people got their start here. I know Wilford Govro worked here before starting Govro Plumbing. Mark Savage of Savage Electric worked at Boswell’s.”
That tradition continues at Plummer’s Ace Hardware.
“The one thing I can say is, over the years we have had a 'who’s who' of great employees, Scott said. "From high school students that I have seen go on to have such productive lives, to retirees who were so well-respected in their previous positions. I am so proud of so many people who either got their start here or ended their working careers here.”
Scott noted that was how Plummer’s was very similar to Boswell’s when it started out.
“The way we’ve changed over the years — at one time we did a little bit of everything here,” he said. “We had furniture and bedding, bicycles, firearms. That’s how we started — we had all that kind of stuff. As Farmington kept growing, we saw the need to tighten up what we do.
"When I came back, my goal was to be the best hardware store we could be. Forget about the furniture, forget about the riding lawn mowers, all that stuff we were competing against a lot of people with.”
Of all the changes he's made over the years, Scott believes one of his best decisions was to become an Ace Hardware store.
“We became a part of Ace Hardware in 2016,” he said. “You see Ace doing national TV advertising. Ace knows how to coexist with the big guys. Being an Ace Hardware store, we’re locally owned and operated, but we’re trusted nationally. We have the best of both worlds.”
While the pandemic has caused great financial strain for many businesses, Plummer's has seen an increase in customers.
“Home improvement stores have been the winners,” he said. “More and more people were staying at home and wanted to take care of their house, and had more time to do it. We have a lot of new customers, which is hard to believe. We compete with the internet. When you can order something on your phone and have it in two days, that’s tough.
"Ace is figuring out workarounds on that kind of stuff where someone can go to their website and see exactly what our inventory is on something. If it shows that we do not have it on hand, it gives them the option to tell them when we will have it.”
As business gets more complicated all the time, Scott says that a business can no longer be a one-man show. Having quality employees is the key to keeping his business operating properly. He currently has 13 employees, about half full-time and half part-time and in all stages of life — from high school and college students to retirees.
“If it was all about me, then a few years down the road, it would be all about nothing,” he said. “We’ve got people here that can take us to the next level where we need to be. It is getting to be more difficult to be an independent of anything. We get orders on the Internet, where at 2 a.m. somebody placed an order. We fill that order here and they will come and get it, or that person placed an order on the Internet and it is coming in on the truck on Wednesday.
"We have to have it ready for them. We do a lot of things over the phone, Internet, texts, the computer, it doesn’t stop. We’re open seven days a week, but things happen 24 hours a day. I realized several years ago, everybody has to get involved in everything. I’m proud of every one of them that has more and more things thrown at them, they’ve pick up the ball and ran with them.
“It’s all about your employees. You can have an OK store, but if you don’t have good employees, then you’re nothing. We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve got a top-notch crew here, that feels as strongly about and taking care of the customer and presenting a good store as I do. Larry Adams has been here for a long time. Larry is the manager, I am the owner-operator. He was with Walmart for years.
"I’ve been fortunate to have him here, he brings so much retail experience. I hear people daily ask if Larry’s here, because people think so highly of him. Charlene Grohmann has been here for a long time, she is an assistant manager. I’m proud of her, because she wants to be as helpful with the customers as possible. She has good retail instincts. She takes pride in the business.”
The next generation of the Plummer family is helping Scott keep the business in good hands.
“My son Dylan is an assistant manager, too,” Scott said. “He worked here in high school. When he was going to school down at SEMO, he worked at an Ace Hardware in Cape Girardeau. Once he graduated from SEMO, he came back and joined the business. I’m glad that he is here. There was no pressure, he can do what he wants to do; it was totally up to him.
"It’s working out good. He doesn’t think he knows it all, as soon as you start thinking you know it all, somebody’s going to prove that you don’t. All the employees here, I always tell them, if you don’t know the answer, don’t fake it; just say, ‘I’m not sure.'”
Even though they might know the answer, Scott says that the staff at Plummer’s still tries to help customers and not just drop them at that point.
“There’s too many retail stores today where somebody says ‘I don’t know’ in the conversation, they’re not trying to help you figure out what your next step is,” he said. “Here, if we think that somewhere else will have that, we will send you there. We like to give as much valued information as possible when we don’t have something here.
"It’s about being as respectful as possible, too, and not having that kind of indifference attitude. I think the reason people appreciate that is they don’t see it at the big box stores, because you get so much turnover, the same person is not there. That’s the great thing about mom-and-pop small businesses, it’s the personal attention. If you have a problem, it’s usually easier to get a problem solved.
“I think as long as you are taking care of the customer good — if you’re a small business — I think if you’re trying to put a good effort into being a good neighbor, usually your community is rooting for you. There’s so many impersonal places, there needs to be a good variety out there. We don’t want to be a community of all big boxes and corporate stores. If we’re not careful, we could be that.”
Being located downtown is a part of what Scott’s believes is his success as a small business.
“I love being downtown,” he said. “It gives us character, I think it’s great for Farmington to have a thriving downtown, I think it’s great for Farmington to have a thriving Maple Valley, too. We’re a nice mix. I always say we’re conveniently located in downtown Farmington. For most people, no matter where you’re coming from, we’re not that hard to get to. We can get you in and out pretty quick.
“We are fortunate that we have plenty of parking. We don’t have our own parking lot, but where we are located at, there’s plenty of street parking.”
Scott explained that he has a wide range of customers, some of which would surprise most people.
“Commercial business is 50% of our business,” he said. “The city, the county, nursing homes, apartment complexes. We put a lot of effort in business-to-business. The other 50% is a lot of repeat customers, people who enjoy shopping at a smaller store. We have a tremendous repeat business.
"People think we only cater to the older generation, once they are gone, we’re going to be gone. That’s not true. We have people in their 20s on up, all age groups are represented shopping here. The common denominator is that they don’t like the chaos and crowds at the bigger businesses.”
Scott summed up his thoughts on his business and reiterated his reasons for the longevity and success of Plummer’s Ace Hardware. His concept is that “We’re a mom and pop business with a strong team approach.”
“The bottom line is, it’s about the people,” he said. “The people that work here and the customers that come through our door. Our goal is to treat our employees and our customers like we would like to be treated. Are we perfect? No. But it is what we try to live. We have gotten to know so many great people here, who we would never have gotten to know if it wasn’t for them stepping through our doors.
"So many customers have become real advocates for our store. They see our competition, they know it’s not easy for us going up against these huge national chains — but they are rooting for us and like what we are doing — which makes you feel like we are doing something right.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
“If it was all about me, then a few years down the road, it would be all about nothing." – Scott Plummer, owner