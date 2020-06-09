PMMA websites win creativity awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PMMA’s (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s) newly redesigned community websites won two platinum awards for business to consumer websites and website design from the Hermes Creative Awards competition. The 2020 Art is Ageless calendar received a gold award and PMMA’s interactive independent living brochure received an honorable mention.

The new community websites were designed by Five19, a full service marketing agency based in Richmond, Virginia. They feature consumer-based content to assist seniors and their loved ones with making decisions about senior living. The sites launched in spring 2019. The interactive independent living brochure gives consumers a virtual tour of life at PMMA’s 16 communities.

Art is Ageless is a trademarked program of PMMA, a faith-based not-for-profit organization. Each of PMMA’s 16 communities holds a juried art competition exclusively for people age 65 and older. Winning art pieces are chosen to appear in the annual calendar or on the covers of greeting cards. Programs and classes are held throughout the year to encourage seniors to express their creativity.

Art is Ageless began in 1981 when resident art was featured in a calendar. The competition is now open to all seniors in the area. Learn more about the program at www.ArtIsAgeless.org.