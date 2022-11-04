Politte named Employee of the Month

Parkland Health Center recently announced Taylor Politte was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for October 2022. Politte has worked for Parkland Health Center for four years as a call center representative.

Her nomination reads, “Taylor is dedicated to helping our patients and colleagues, consistently making herself available to help others. She does an excellent job and is always professional and very helpful to everyone who calls. She is a true team player and has shown great success in her ability to remain compassionate, helpful and kind.”

“I was definitely surprised when I heard, and incredibly grateful as well,” Politte said when she learned she had been selected. “I always strive to do my job to the best of my ability and uphold the values of our organization regardless of recognition – but to be chosen for this award helps me feel seen and appreciated for all my time and effort.”

Taylor said being able to provide an exceptional experience to patients and family members is the most rewarding part of her job.

“I try to provide everyone who calls the hospital with information and peace of mind in a kind and considerate manner to reduce any further stress for them during an already stressful time,” she said.

Politte said she also feels a deep sense of pride, working in healthcare.

“I believe that as a community, we function better when we take care of each other and love our neighbors," she said. "Working in the healthcare field is one way that I can reach out to others in a way that is meaningful to them, and I can make a difference in both their experience with BJC and in our local community.”