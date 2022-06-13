Precision Eye Care notifies patients of third-party data security incident

On Friday, Farmington ophthalmology clinic Precision Eye Care issued a press release indicating a third-party data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive personal information of some of their patients.

"In 2021, Precision Eye Care was using the electronic medical records platform 'myCare Integrity,' which was provided by the practice performance company Eye Care Leaders (ECL)," reads the release. "This incident has affected eye care practices across the country, and is not specific to Precision Eye Care."

Although the clinic's release indicates there is no evidence of any attempted or actual misuse of any personal information, the clinic is notifying by mail any patient whose information may have been stored on the myCare Integrity system at the time of a data security incident, and providing resources to help protect potentially affected individuals.

"This data security incident occurred entirely within Eye Care Leaders’ network environment, and there were no other remedial actions available to Precision Eye Care," the release reads. "According to Eye Care Leaders, on or around December 4, 2021, an unauthorized party accessed myCare Integrity data and deleted databases and system configuration files. According to Eye Care Leaders, upon identifying the activity, Eye Care Leaders' incident response team immediately stopped the unauthorized access and began investigating the incident. Notably, there was no evidence that this incident involved unauthorized access to any of Precision Eye Care’s patient records."

However, a lack of available forensic evidence prevented ECL from ruling out the possibility that some protected health information and personally identifiable information may have been exposed to the bad actor. As stated above, there was no evidence that this information was actually accessed by the bad actor.

As of this writing, Precision Eye Care has not received any reports of identity theft related to the incident. "However, in the interest of complete transparency, the information present during the period of unauthorized access may have included our patients’ name, address, date of birth, social security number, diagnostic information, and health insurance information," the release includes.

Precision Eye Care is providing a toll free number, 1 (855) 503-3377, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding all major U.S. Holidays., if any current or former patients have questions.

"Precision Eye Care sincerely regrets any inconvenience or concern that this matter may cause, and remains dedicated to ensuring the privacy and security of all information in our control," finishes the news release.

