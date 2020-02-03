Preferred Hospice has announced that on Jan. 1, Cindy Cole, RN, BSN, CHPN, director of Clinical Services, was promoted to Quality Assurance nurse for all of Preferred Hospice and Regional Hospice of Missouri.
Cole is now responsible for regulatory compliance, survey readiness, and other clinical issues for seven Preferred offices and three regional offices, covering more than 65 counties in Missouri.
“My goal is to help educate our staff on regulatory changes and to be a support to them. I have 14 years of hospice experience and am excited to share that experience with all of Preferred Hospice and Regional Hospice," said Cole.
Cole began her career with Preferred Hospice almost 10 years ago when the Farmington office opened its doors in April of 2010. She has watched the office grow beyond all expectations and is now looking forward to helping all 10 offices grow and maintain the high standards already in place.
“I was in Farmington on day one when we had no patients. It was a leap of faith to come here and hope that we would be successful. With the assistance of the staff we have put in place over the years, we have done more than I ever expected in Farmington. We have provided the best hospice care possible. I am beyond proud of our achievements in Farmington and look forward to assisting all of our offices through my new role," she said.
Cole will maintain an office in Farmington while traveling to the other offices as needed. She is a graduate of Farmington High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia and has been an RN since 1998.
Also on Jan. 1, Shayla Scaggs-Smith, RN, BSN was promoted to director of Clinical Services in the Farmington office to fill the position vacated by Cole. She has been with Preferred Hospice for five years where she has served as admissions nurse and most recently assistant director of Clinical Services. She has shown leadership skills and very strong clinical competency in her years with Preferred Hospice. Administrator Micah Reutzel felt like she would be the perfect replacement in Farmington.
“The Farmington office has been extremely successful and is well-staffed with talented, experienced staff. Shayla has been able to step into her new role and maintain the family atmosphere in Farmington while also maintaining great patient care. She was the obvious choice and I am proud to have her working alongside me in the Farmington office," Reutzel said.
Shayla is a graduate of South Iron High School as well as Mineral Area College and Central Methodist University. She currently lives in Farmington and has two children.
Jessica Nichols, RN, BSN was also promoted to assistant director of Clinical Services to support Scaggs-Smith and the rest of the Farmington team. She is a graduate of Valley of Caledonia High School, Mineral Area College, and Central Methodist University. She is also currently enrolled at Maryville University working on obtaining her Master’s Degree. She lives in Farmington with her husband and two children. She has been employed by Preferred Hospice for three years.
Cole spoke about these recent changes.
“I have been fortunate enough to work with both Shayla and Jessica in the field and have watched them both grow into strong clinicians and managers. They are both extremely talented and will continue to lead us to provide the very best hospice care. The Farmington office is very special to me and I know I am leaving them in good hands.”
Preferred Hospice of Farmington serves patients in Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Madison, Iron, Wayne, and Reynolds counties. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians, and volunteers. Together the staff has many years of hospice experience. The mission of Preferred Hospice is to have a positive impact on the lives of those we service, inspire through example, and encourage celebration of life. We will assist with emotional peace of mind and both physical and spiritual healing. For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-756-9800 or toll free at 1-888-756-9802.
