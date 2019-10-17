On Oct. 5, Preferred Hospice hosted its first “Running for a Cure” to benefit Relay for Life on the Mineral Area College campus.
Preferred Hospice reported the fun run drew 12 sponsors and 27 participants, raising more than $1,300.
Preferred Hospice Administrator Micah Reutzel said he was pleased with the result.
“We feel like that was a great turnout for our first year hosting this event," he said. "We learned a few things and are already working on ideas for next year to turn this into a big, yearly event. Not just for Relay for Life, but for the community and our staff to come together and have a great time.”
Director of Operations Sean Copeland said he and fellow employees were able to meet with Stephanie Hadfield, senior manager of American Cancer Society community development, a couple days after the event.
You have free articles remaining.
"We wanted to offer our support to them to help make Relay for Life and our race become bigger and better each year," Copeland said. "Our staff put a lot of time and effort into coordinating this event and are excited to add to it for next year. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish in just one year.”
Members from the local Preferred Hospice office worked with their corporate team to ensure the event ran smoothly. Mineral Area College Wellness Center Director Jeremy Partney and other MAC employees were big helpers and supporters as well.
Preferred Hospice staff are already working on ideas for a big event this spring to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, as well as for hosting “Running for a Cure” again next fall.
Preferred Hospice has seven offices serving more than 60 counties across Missouri. The Farmington office serves patients in Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Madison, Iron, Wayne, and Reynolds counties. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians and volunteers. Together, the staff has many years of hospice experience. For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-756-9800 or toll free at 1-888-756-9802.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.