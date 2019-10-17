{{featured_button_text}}
Preferred Hospice hosts Relay for Life Run/Walk fundraiser

Preferred Hospice staff gather in front of the MAC Technology Building before the Oct. 5 fundraiser for Relay for Life.

 Preferred Hospice

On Oct. 5, Preferred Hospice hosted its first “Running for a Cure” to benefit Relay for Life on the Mineral Area College campus.

Preferred Hospice reported the fun run drew 12 sponsors and 27 participants, raising more than $1,300.

Preferred Hospice Administrator Micah Reutzel said he was pleased with the result.

“We feel like that was a great turnout for our first year hosting this event," he said. "We learned a few things and are already working on ideas for next year to turn this into a big, yearly event. Not just for Relay for Life, but for the community and our staff to come together and have a great time.”

Director of Operations Sean Copeland said he and fellow employees were able to meet with Stephanie Hadfield, senior manager of American Cancer Society community development, a couple days after the event.

"We wanted to offer our support to them to help make Relay for Life and our race become bigger and better each year," Copeland said. "Our staff put a lot of time and effort into coordinating this event and are excited to add to it for next year. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish in just one year.”

Members from the local Preferred Hospice office worked with their corporate team to ensure the event ran smoothly. Mineral Area College Wellness Center Director Jeremy Partney and other MAC employees were big helpers and supporters as well.

Preferred Hospice staff are already working on ideas for a big event this spring to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, as well as for hosting “Running for a Cure” again next fall.

Preferred Hospice has seven offices serving more than 60 counties across Missouri. The Farmington office serves patients in Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Madison, Iron, Wayne, and Reynolds counties. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians and volunteers. Together, the staff has many years of hospice experience. For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-756-9800 or toll free at 1-888-756-9802.

