Preferred Hospice of Rolla hires MAC alum

Preferred Hospice recently announced that Matthew Hill, LPN, is now the site manager in the Rolla office. Preferred Hospice of Missouri has seven offices across the state, covering over 65 counties total. The Rolla office covers patients in the following counties: Phelps, Dent, Crawford, Gasconade, Maries, Texas, and Pulaski.
Hill grew up in Reynolds County and just recently moved to Rolla. He is a graduate of Lesterville High School and St Louis College of Health Careers where he became an LPN. Hill also has an associate degree in business from Mineral Area College.
Hill began his career with Preferred Hospice as a companion care sitter more than five years ago. Hills had personal experience with Preferred Hospice caring for his mother 10 years ago. He saw the love and compassion given to his family and wanted to give back. As a companion care sitter, Hill spent time at the bedside with patients through their final hours of life. This includes assuring the patient’s physical comfort as well as the family’s emotional comfort.
“I watched my mother battle cancer at a young age and I felt so helpless. But the Preferred Hospice staff showed me how to be there for my mom and what she needed in her final months of life. I never thought I would be able to do the same for others, but God led me in this direction. I always say I was raised by Preferred Hospice. I know what patients and families need when facing a life-limiting illness," he said.
Preferred Hospice has been in Missouri for more than 15 years, with the Rolla office being the newest office. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians, and volunteers. The Hospice Physician for Preferred Hospice of Rolla is Dr. Bohdan Lebedowicz. Together the staff has many years of hospice experience.
