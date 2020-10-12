Preferred Hospice of Rolla hires MAC alum

Preferred Hospice recently announced that Matthew Hill, LPN, is now the site manager in the Rolla office. Preferred Hospice of Missouri has seven offices across the state, covering over 65 counties total. The Rolla office covers patients in the following counties: Phelps, Dent, Crawford, Gasconade, Maries, Texas, and Pulaski.

Hill grew up in Reynolds County and just recently moved to Rolla. He is a graduate of Lesterville High School and St Louis College of Health Careers where he became an LPN. Hill also has an associate degree in business from Mineral Area College.

Hill began his career with Preferred Hospice as a companion care sitter more than five years ago. Hills had personal experience with Preferred Hospice caring for his mother 10 years ago. He saw the love and compassion given to his family and wanted to give back. As a companion care sitter, Hill spent time at the bedside with patients through their final hours of life. This includes assuring the patient’s physical comfort as well as the family’s emotional comfort.