Preferred Hospice staff receive promotions

Preferred Hospice recently announced that on July 1, Shayla Smith, RN, BSN was promoted to administrator in the Farmington office. Smith has worked with Preferred Hospice for the past 6 years. She was hired as the admissions nurse, and served as assistant director of clinical services, and director of clinical services before this promotion.

“Shayla has proven herself to be a very dedicated employee and has shown herself to be worthy of this promotion," Director of Operations Sean Copeland said. "She works hard and has learned a lot about hospice in her years with our company. She is able to support her team and stand beside them in the field caring for the area’s most vulnerable patients.”

Smith grew up in Iron County and graduated from South Iron High School, followed by graduating from the nursing program at MAC. She then worked to get her bachelor’s degree in nursing from CMU.

Smith has been a nurse for nine years with the last six being at Preferred Hospice. She and her husband Brandon have two children, live in Doe Run and are members of the Christian Life Church.

“Preferred Hospice has been my home for the past six years," Smith said. "The friendships I have built here with not only staff, but also patient’s families, are irreplaceable. Hospice can be a rollercoaster of emotions but I am so very lucky to have found my passion so early in my nursing career. Our team here is absolutely amazing and I am proud to work alongside them.”

Smith's promotion left an open seat for director of clinical services (DCS), which will be filled by Farmington field nurse Brooke Matthews, RN.

Matthews is a graduate of Farmington High School and the nursing program at MAC. She has been an RN since 2015, and has been with Preferred Hospice for the last four years.

Matthews and her husband Caleb have a 1-year-old daughter, Briar. They live in Fredericktown and are members of the Calvary Church, and in her spare time, she likes to read, shop, and spend time with family and friends.

Matthews said she appreciates Preferred Hospice's family atmosphere, the teamwork, and making a difference. “In hospice you are more than a nurse. You become a friend, teacher, and family,” she said.

Cindy Cole, RN, QA nurse, said Matthews has always been a great, caring nurse.

"She goes about her business with quiet confidence and gentleness. She has impressed me with how well she has done with the added responsibilities of the DCS position," Cole said. "She is growing into a leader and educator. The patients, families, staff, and vendors in the Farmington office are in such good hands with Brooke and Shayla leading the way.”

Preferred Hospice of Farmington serves patients in Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Madison, Iron, Wayne, Crawford, Dent, and Reynolds counties. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians, and volunteers.

For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-756-9800 or toll free at 1-888-756-9802.

