During their November meeting, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members heard pointers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson about how to survive an active shooter situation.
Disgruntled employees, victims of bullying, and people with mental illnesses have comprised the profiles of active shooters whose numbers have ballooned in the last 20 years, and many times, shooters are familiar to the victims.
Thompson said situational awareness is paramount to identifying those people who might be “on the edge” of taking out their ire or perceived helplessness with a gun. About 97% of shooters have been males acting alone, and 90% of the time, don’t take hostages.
With the advent of CCW, Thompson said, the best thing a weapon holder could do in an active-shooter situation is to “neutralize” the shooter, if safely possible.
Trooper David Dooley, from the audience, said it would also be helpful to responders if the CCW holder, after shooting the shooter, would put down the weapon, hiding it under their person. That way, he said, the CCW holder would have the weapon handy in case more shooters were on the scene, but if law enforcement appears, the responders won’t mistake the CCW holder for a shooter, as well. Thompson said anyone carrying a firearm would also be wise to heed the “conceal” part of CCW.
If responders are on the scene and victims see them, victims can help the responders do their job in a variety of non-active ways. Thompson said it’s helpful if victims show their hands, to responders, fingers apart, to indicate they have no weapon.
“And if you’re able to get away, it’s best to move in the direction opposite to the one we’re moving into,” he said. “We’re actually trying to go toward the danger, not away from it.”
Another tip victims in active shooter situations should keep in mind when they see responders on the scene, is to stay as calm as possible and to avoid screaming and yelling, keep from making quick movements, and refrain from asking for information or directions from responders who are busy trying to find and “neutralize” the shooter.
When one finds themselves in a shooter situation, Thompson said, the Run-Hide-Fight method is recommended. One should definitely run if they can see a path to safety. Fighting is also an option if the shooter sees the victims and is in close proximity, and will be thrown off balance if potential victims begin throwing things at the shooter or yelling.
Hiding in a place that traps the victim — like a closet — is not recommended, but hiding behind solid objects that allow the victim room to get away, is recommended. In classroom situations in which escape isn't an option, it's recommended that students do not huddle together, but spread out. Locking the doors and putting things in front of it can slow shooters down. The victim should also, when first fleeing, make sure they grab their cell phone and immediately turn it on “silent” mode.
Thompson, who was joined by MSHP Cpl. Juston Wheetley, said they can provide presentations to businesses, schools and groups who are interested in learning more about how to respond and survive in active shooter situations. They can be contacted at 636-300-2800.
