Presbyterian Manor Art is Ageless® exhibit and reception features senior artists

Local senior artists will be celebrated April 21-23 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce St., as the community hosts its annual Art is Ageless® exhibit and continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Art is Ageless® program.
The exhibit will be open to residents-only on site and posted to the community Facebook page, Facebook.com/FarmingtonPresbyterianManor, for friends of the program. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m., April 23, via Facebook Live. The deadline to enter is April 19.
Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the Art is Ageless calendar in 2022.
Artists compete in nine categories, including painting, drawing, photography, quilting and sculpture and may be designated as amateur or professional. The compete rules and category listing is found online at www.ArtIsAgeless.org. Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other PMMA communities to be judged at the systemwide level.
Artists may choose to enter the exhibit only. For the competition, works are to have been completed in the past five years (since January 2016). There are nine categories, as well as designations of amateur or professional. Works to be entered for judging need to be at Farmington Presbyterian Manor by April 19.
Art is Ageless is a trademarked program of PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America). The program offers senior artists the opportunity to share and display their artwork and reaffirms the agelessness of human creativity.
“It’s inspiring to see the beautiful pieces these seniors have created,” said Anne Allen, marketing director. “The joy it brings to them and others is wonderful, and that’s something we want to celebrate and share with the entire Farmington community.”
The first Art is Ageless calendar was published in 1981, featuring art from Presbyterian Manor community residents. Since then, the program has expanded to include a juried art competition open to all seniors age 65 and older.
The Art is Ageless exhibit will feature works from local artists. Plans remain flexible due to COVID-19. Works of art include acrylics, oils, photography and various other mediums, ranging from amateur to professional levels. Winning pieces at the community level move on to a masterpiece level judging to determine which pieces are featured in the annual calendar and note cards.
For more information about Art is Ageless, visit ArtIsAgeless.org. For more about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, visit FarmingtonPresbyterianManor.org or contact Anne Allen at 573-756-6768 or aallen@pmma.org.