Presbyterian Manor Art is Ageless® exhibit and reception features senior artists

Local senior artists will be celebrated April 21-23 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce St., as the community hosts its annual Art is Ageless® exhibit and continues to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Art is Ageless® program.

The exhibit will be open to residents-only on site and posted to the community Facebook page, Facebook.com/FarmingtonPresbyterianManor, for friends of the program. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m., April 23, via Facebook Live. The deadline to enter is April 19.

Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the Art is Ageless calendar in 2022.

Artists compete in nine categories, including painting, drawing, photography, quilting and sculpture and may be designated as amateur or professional. The compete rules and category listing is found online at www.ArtIsAgeless.org. Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other PMMA communities to be judged at the systemwide level.

