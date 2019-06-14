{{featured_button_text}}

Farmington Presbyterian Manor was recognized with an Emerald Award Level One from Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America for reaching goals in fiscal year 2018, July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018.

The recognition came through PMMA’s Emerald Awards Program, designed to encourage its 17 locations and two hospices to achieve high levels of resident and employee satisfaction, meet financial goals, build philanthropic support for the organization’s mission and meet marketing goals. There are 11 areas measured for the Emerald Awards.

To receive an emerald, a community has to meet its goals in all 11 areas. Team members from the community attended PMMA’s annual Emerald Award Banquet Dec. 6 at the Broadview Hotel in Wichita to accept the award.

