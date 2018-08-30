Rodney Quinton has been promoted from administrator at Heart & Soul Hospice in Farmington to the role of full-time regional director of operations for Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America (PMMA effective July 1.
Quinton joined Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington as RN case manager in December 2006 and was named administrator in 2009. His nursing career includes work in a hospital emergency room and in mental health. Before becoming a nurse, he was an industrial engineer in the field of clothing manufacturing.
Quinton will oversee Heart & Soul Hospice locations in Farmington and Wichita, Kansas. Heart & Soul Hospice is an extension of PMMA’s services to seniors in Kansas and Missouri and serves a 50-mile radius around Farmington and Wichita, Kansas.
“Rodney has a wealth of administrative experience,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president of health and wellness. “We are excited to bring him into this position of oversight for the Heart & Soul Hospice organization.”
Quinton has an associate of science degree in nursing from Mineral Area College in Park Hills and has been an RN since 2005.
Traery Noubarian, RN, will be the new administrator for Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington effective July 1.
Noubarian began her PMMA career at Farmington Presbyterian Manor as a nursing assistant. After completing her certified nurse assistant work, she became a restorative aide and assisted in medical records when needed at the community. She started working with hospice in 2005 as a CNA and assisting with medical records.
Noubarian has an associate’s degree from Mineral Area College in Park Hills. She continued her education and became an LPN in 2009 and then an RN in 2010. She was named clinical coordinator for Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington in 2013.
April Courtway, RN, will be the new clinical director for Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington effective July 1.
Courtway has been with hospice since March 2005, when she started as an aide. Most recently she has been a case manager for hospice after completing her associate’s degree in nursing from Mineral Area College and become a registered nurse.
She has worked in health care several times and worked in sales and office management. She’s an amateur photographer and has worked at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center as an RN.
