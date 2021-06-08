Price family taking on new adventure

He said he got to know them and their stories and the joys and troubles in their lives. Some people were simply a familiar face and a welcoming smile. Some days included handshakes and a pat on the back or even a hug. Some customers brought their kids with them so the staff could spoil them for a few minutes.

“No matter how well we knew them, they all meant so much to us,” said Price. “They were the real reason they got up and went to work, and they were the reason why I was able to do what I did.”

He said the employees and customers became “one huge family because we seriously loved our customers and enjoyed serving all of them.”

From customers to employees at the store to vendors, bank employees, local business owners, churches, schools and organizations, Price attributed each of these groups of people for also contributing much joy to his daily life.

“Without all of the wonderful employees we were able to surround ourselves with at the store,” he said, “we would have never been able to do what we have done. The employees simply don’t get the credit they deserve.”