Price family taking on new adventure

There is a quote that says, “In every change, in every falling leaf, there is some pain, some beauty. And that’s the way new leaves grow.”
This quote applies to a Desloge couple who have recently struggled with a life-altering decision.
Earlier this year in March, Clint Price and wife Tonya were approached by a local couple to partner with them to purchase the Ste. Genevieve Save A Lot. The couple asked if the Prices would be interested in owning and operating the store.
“At first, we weren’t so sure,” said Price, “because Bonne Terre and this community have always been ‘home’ to us.”
After much discussion and prayer, the couple decided they were ready to take this next step. Although they always wanted this next step to be owning the Bonne Terre store, that did not appear to be possible so they decided to take this opportunity to own their own business.
Price said the more he and wife Tonya discussed the situation, the more they became excited about this amazing opportunity.
“We love people and we love being a part of the community of Bonne Terre,” he said, “and the people who represent this community have become family to us.”
He said the chance to connect with the Ste. Genevieve community and extend their family and friends even more was very exciting for the couple.
“We find ourselves super anxious for this challenge that lies ahead,” said Price.
Price was recently recognized as Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce's Daily Journal Citizen of the Year for the store's community outreach and good deeds.
Most people who know the Price family are aware that the couple have two children, Caleb and Kaylee. Son Caleb recently graduated from North County High School. He also has autism.
“Caleb will forever be a part of our daily decisions,” said Price, “and this played a huge role in this decision. Autism and being able to provide for Caleb is always at the forefront of any decision Tonya and I make.”
He said this also plays a part in Kaylee’s life if she is to ever be a caregiver for her brother in the future.
“Tonya and I also love the thought of being able to leave something for her and a future husband someday,” said Price.
He continued, “For some reason, we always think we know what God wants for our life or what is best for our life, although we never saw this one coming. God’s plan is perfect, and we trust it for our lives 100%.”
Price’s dad, Bob, died two years ago. He always played a huge role in his son’s life.
“He always played a big part in who I wanted to be, the man I wanted to be,” said Price, “and I’m not ashamed to say at 43 that I still want to be like my dad.”
He said the last few months would have been so great for his dad because he would have seen his grandson Caleb graduate, and now this new transition is taking place for the family.
“I like to think he would be proud of what we have accomplished and so excited for what our future holds,” he said.
Price said Bob would have wanted to be the door greeter at their new business because he loved talking to people and making them laugh. He always did things for others and rarely for himself.
May 29 was a bittersweet day for Price. It was his last day as store manager at Bonne Terre Save A Lot after working there for 22 years. He started in 1999. Prior to that, he worked at the Park Hills location while also attending classes at Mineral Area College.
“I wasn’t sure the day would ever come that I would leave the store,” he said in a Facebook post that day.
His post also included thanks to employees, customers and the Hawkins family who own several local Save A Lot stores.
“To all the employees I had the privilege of working beside, to the customers who have become family, and to the Hawkins family for trusting me with their business, I seriously thank you!” he said.
Price said so many customers have touched his life on a daily basis, people who “seriously became family to me.”
He said he got to know them and their stories and the joys and troubles in their lives. Some people were simply a familiar face and a welcoming smile. Some days included handshakes and a pat on the back or even a hug. Some customers brought their kids with them so the staff could spoil them for a few minutes.
“No matter how well we knew them, they all meant so much to us,” said Price. “They were the real reason they got up and went to work, and they were the reason why I was able to do what I did.”
He said the employees and customers became “one huge family because we seriously loved our customers and enjoyed serving all of them.”
From customers to employees at the store to vendors, bank employees, local business owners, churches, schools and organizations, Price attributed each of these groups of people for also contributing much joy to his daily life.
“Without all of the wonderful employees we were able to surround ourselves with at the store,” he said, “we would have never been able to do what we have done. The employees simply don’t get the credit they deserve.”
Price said as a kid growing up in the community, he never worried about leaving or going to find something bigger and better. He has always been happy right where he is because this place is full of amazing people.
He said he would never want his life story to be rewritten or changed in any way. He’s thankful for the small town where he and wife Tonya have raised their family and worked hard to have a successful living.
Although the couple may be leaving for now, they hope the people who are in their corner are excited for this next opportunity and continue to support them.
“I am forever grateful to this community and the people who represent it,” he said. “To have the opportunity to serve them on a daily basis has been a huge blessing for me.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal