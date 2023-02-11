There’s still time to nominate your favorite businesses for the Best of the Parkland Contest.

The Best of the Parkland contest lets readers throughout the five-county area nominate and vote for top businesses in a variety of categories. The winning businesses often sport the Best of the Parkland “seal of approval” in their marketing and branding efforts.

Nominations for the annual awards began Jan. 31 and will continue through Feb. 16. Voting for top businesses takes place March 14-30, and the winners are slated to be announced May 20. Nominations and voting are free, and individuals can nominate one business per category. Voting will be once per category per day.

“This is the seventh year we’ve offered Best of the Parkland, and the response has been amazing,” said Daily Journal Advertising Sales Manager Michelle Menley. “Best of the Parkland tends to be one of our readers’ favorite special editions, but this year, the number of nominations is blowing us away.

“We truly appreciate how the people of the Parkland support local businesses, and Best of the Parkland is one of the obvious ways they applaud the best-of-the-best.”

Menley said voting and nominations are free, while advertising specials are offered to help businesses increase their exposure to potential voters.

”Taking advantage of the advertising packages is completely optional for nominated businesses, it does not equate to ‘buying votes,’” Menley said. “We value the integrity of Best of the Parkland, it’s important to us that it truly reflects Parkland voters’ opinions. We use a third-party software system, and IP addresses and timestamps are also checked if fraudulent voting is suspected.”

Just nominate your favorite businesses by visiting www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests. You can nominate once per category per day. Only the top nominees in each category will be listed on the ballot.

Nominations will end Feb. 16. The top five in each category will move on to the Voter Ballot for voters to decide in March.

"Last year, we received a record number of nominees from a record number of nominators," Menley said. "But we’re exceeding that this year, already. It’s very exciting to see the engagement citizens have with local business – and with local media."

Since the contest began, dozens of businesses in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties have been recognized by the public for their outstanding products and services.