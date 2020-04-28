Rebel yard signs pop up

With the recent announcement that all schools are to remain closed for the remainder of this school year, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce has created "Project: We Love Our Central Rebel Seniors."
The goal of the project is to let the entire 2020 Central Senior Class know that the community is thinking of them.
Parents and students are mourning the loss of some very important memories which were to be made during a very important time in every young adult's life. Members of the chamber of commerce wanted to do something to celebrate this year’s high school seniors, their accomplishments, and their strengths.
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce began offering, for purchase, one-of-a-kind, 18-inch by 24-inch full-color, double-sided, signs to any businesses or individuals, at a cost of just $8 each.
The first order was placed Friday and consisted of 144 signs. Another order will be placed at the end of this week and additional sign orders will be placed as requested.
The chamber will deliver your sign directly to your yard; contact-free. The chamber said no other company or organization will be offering this one-of-a-kind Central Rebel Sign.
Sign up to have one placed in your yard, a loved one’s yard, or at your business. To order, visit the online chamber store at business.phlcoc.net/store/.
Once at the online store, choose the number of signs you would like to purchase, pay online with a credit or debit card, and someone will deliver your sign order. If you would like to purchase a sign to be placed in a loved one's yard, contact the chamber office at info@phlcoc.net with the purchaser's name and the preferred delivery address.
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber would love to see these signs at every home and business so that the Central Rebel Seniors will know that the Central Rebel Community is “Rebel proud and full of love for every single Central Rebel Senior!”
As part of the project, the chamber will also be creating a "Project: We Love Our Central Rebel Seniors" Facebook Page where they are hoping people will share pictures of their signs, their seniors, and their seniors with their signs; as well as share words of encouragement for these young adults during this very uncharted time.
Once ordered, you can expect your sign to be placed at the specified address within approximately one week.
“We thank you for being a community that cares and one who is such a huge supporter of our Central Rebel students,” said Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman.
The chamber members also gave special thanks to Farmington Signs for helping to make this project happen.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
