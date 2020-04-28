Rebel yard signs pop up

Once at the online store, choose the number of signs you would like to purchase, pay online with a credit or debit card, and someone will deliver your sign order. If you would like to purchase a sign to be placed in a loved one's yard, contact the chamber office at info@phlcoc.net with the purchaser's name and the preferred delivery address.

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber would love to see these signs at every home and business so that the Central Rebel Seniors will know that the Central Rebel Community is “Rebel proud and full of love for every single Central Rebel Senior!”

As part of the project, the chamber will also be creating a "Project: We Love Our Central Rebel Seniors" Facebook Page where they are hoping people will share pictures of their signs, their seniors, and their seniors with their signs; as well as share words of encouragement for these young adults during this very uncharted time.

Once ordered, you can expect your sign to be placed at the specified address within approximately one week.

“We thank you for being a community that cares and one who is such a huge supporter of our Central Rebel students,” said Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman.

The chamber members also gave special thanks to Farmington Signs for helping to make this project happen.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

