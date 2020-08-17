Regional chamber makes changes

“The door project has been very helpful to help us offset the loss of revenue from Country Days and it is also a good service to our members, as well as our community,” Hente said. “It’s also something we can still do while practicing physical distancing.”

Much like the TV infomercials that promise, “but wait, there’s more,” the chamber has something else up it’s sleeve that Hente was champing at the bit to reveal.

“Wanna’ hear what’s in the cooker?” she asked. “This is going to be so exciting! We’re going to release an app that’s going to be called ‘Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland,' and it’s already in development.

"Right now, we’re signing businesses on that want to be listed on the app. One of the things that stirred the creation of this was when we had a focus group that came together to brainstorm about shop local programs. Most of the ones we found were honestly kind of ‘cheesy.’ We wanted a way to better connect customers with local businesses. There are many reasons that people shop local and it’s not just because it’s out of the goodness of their heart.