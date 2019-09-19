The Missouri Chamber of Commerce honored State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, for pro-business stances in her work in the legislature during the 2019 session.
Rep. Dinkins was named a 2019 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sept. 11, an honor which recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies in the 2019 legislative session that look to grow Missouri’s economy and make the state more competitive in the business world.
The 2019 legislative session had a number of legislative agendas passed, including legislation to strengthen the workforce, invest in infrastructure and make the state more competitive by improving the state’s legal climate.
“I am thrilled to be chosen one of the Business Champions by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce,” said Dinkins. “As a small business owner myself, I am always working to improve the business climate for Missourians.”
“The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri’s top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to growing our economy,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan.
“We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and we look forward to working alongside them to continue our progress in 2020 and beyond.”
For more questions, call Dinkins' office at 573-751-2112.
