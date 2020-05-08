Restaurants begin opening to dine-in guests once again

Throughout the pandemic crisis, restaurants have had to adapt to the circumstances.

Catfish Kettle in Farmington installed a drive-thru window, and Restaurant Manager Helen Dickey said business has remained fairly good.

“Fortunately for us, we put that drive-thru in pretty quick,” said Dickey “So, we have continued to do well thanks to our community that has really supported us.”

The restaurant opened its dining area Monday. Dickey said they are doing everything they can to ensure they are in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the CDC and by the state and local government.

She said that they had spaced all the tables at least six feet apart, and they are not seating parties of 10 or more people. Staff members are protecting their patrons and themselves by wearing face masks and using a lot of hand sanitizers.

The restaurant also made the most of their dining room being closed for more than a month.

“We painted and did a little updating while we were closed,” she said. “We cleaned everything really well.