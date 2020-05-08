Restaurants begin opening to dine-in guests once again

With the statewide stay-at-home order lifted this week, some area restaurants have begun opening their doors to dine-in customers, while others are waiting to see what the coming weeks will hold in terms of the spread of COVID-19.
Missouri’s stay-at-home order expired Monday, allowing restaurants to open their dine-in areas to customers if they wish.
Some eateries have opened their doors back up and hope to start getting back to business as usual. Some restaurants are only partially opening up their dine-in areas and limiting the number of dine-in patrons allowed in their establishments at once.
Restaurant franchises seem to be proceeding with the most caution toward reopening their dine-in areas. Fast food franchises like McDonald’s, Burger King, Culver’s, KFC, and Taco Bell have not yet reopened for dine-in orders. One Taco Bell employee said the franchise plans to wait until every other fast food franchise opens back up before they will make the decision.
The dining rooms of other franchises that rely heavily on dine-in guests, such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Applebee's Grill, are now open.
As they open, nearly every local restaurant has been taking extra precautions to limit the chance of spreading the virus. A significant number of restaurants have limited the number of tables they will sit at one time, and some are still limiting their hours of operation.
There’s little doubt that restaurant owners are anxious to resume normal business. The closing of Missouri’s dining establishments has had a large impact on the state’s economy and the bottom lines of businesses throughout the state.
Although opening back up will likely increase sales revenue, many local restaurant owners like Chip Peterson, are taking steps to ensure that it’s done safely and properly. Peterson is a proprietor of Steak 'n Shake, CiCi’s Pizza, and Qdoba Mexican Grill — three popular Farmington restaurants.
Steak 'n Shake opened its dining area Monday, and Peterson said they are working toward opening their other two restaurants soon.
“The thing with us is, health and safety absolutely come first,” said Peterson. “We just want to make sure we’ve got everything lined up perfectly for that.
“We feel like we do [have everything lined up] at Steak 'n Shake,” explained Peterson. “We’ve done a lot of work there, and we’re in the middle of doing that at CiCi’s.”
Peterson said he believed Qdoba was prepared to open and they are just waiting on corporate approval. He said customers are still able to pick up orders through the drive-thru and even come into the restaurant and place orders until they resume normal operation with their dining room open once again.
Throughout the pandemic crisis, restaurants have had to adapt to the circumstances.
Catfish Kettle in Farmington installed a drive-thru window, and Restaurant Manager Helen Dickey said business has remained fairly good.
“Fortunately for us, we put that drive-thru in pretty quick,” said Dickey “So, we have continued to do well thanks to our community that has really supported us.”
The restaurant opened its dining area Monday. Dickey said they are doing everything they can to ensure they are in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the CDC and by the state and local government.
She said that they had spaced all the tables at least six feet apart, and they are not seating parties of 10 or more people. Staff members are protecting their patrons and themselves by wearing face masks and using a lot of hand sanitizers.
The restaurant also made the most of their dining room being closed for more than a month.
“We painted and did a little updating while we were closed,” she said. “We cleaned everything really well.
“We got new chairs, table cloths, and painted and it looks wonderful in there,” said Dickey. “We’re excited to be back open and can’t wait to see all of our guests — six feet apart, of course.”
During the dining room downtime, the staff installed a new chalkboard so children can draw and play games. Dickey said children eat free on Tuesdays at the family-style restaurant, so they are always thinking of ways to make the atmosphere fun and enjoyable.
Time will likely be a factor for how area restaurants proceed with their planned phases to open fully. Dickey said she believes that as people begin to feel safer and as time passes, more and more will choose to dine-in at restaurants again.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
