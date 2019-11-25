{{featured_button_text}}
Medical Arts Clinic to open location in Bonne Terre

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members join Parkland Health Center and Medical Arts Clinic employees and friends on Nov. 15 during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Medical Arts Clinic-North location.

Access to medical care has become even more convenient in the northern end of St. Francois County as Medical Arts Clinic-North opened at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

Jason Portell, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, began seeing patients at the new clinic location on Nov. 18, and will hold regular full-time office hours at the clinic. In addition to Portell, Jenna Boyd, MSN, FNP, will join Medical Arts Clinic in December and will begin seeing patients full time at the Bonne Terre location in late January. Plans include eventually adding a third nurse practitioner at the Bonne Terre location.

Portell completed his master's degree in nursing at Graceland University in 2016 and his doctorate in health systems leadership from Chamberlain University in 2018. He has been with Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington since March 2017 and has lived in the Farmington community for more than 15 years.

Boyd is from Ste. Genevieve and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. She earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the Goldfarb School of Nursing, graduating cum laude, then earned her master's degree in nursing and her family nurse practitioner specialty at Maryville University.

Both Portell and Boyd will see patients of all ages, including infants, children, adolescents and adult populations.

Dr. Scott Kirkley, internal medicine specialist, and Dr. Karin Clauss, pediatrician, are serving as collaborating physicians for Medical Arts Clinic-North. While both physicians will continue seeing patients at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington as usual, they will also see patients at the Bonne Terre location on a limited basis.

“Our team has been working hard to develop plans for Medical Arts-North and we are very excited to make this announcement,” said Kimberly Robinson, administrator, Medical Arts Clinic. “This new clinic location will enhance access to primary care for the northern part of St. Francois and surrounding counties.”

The new Medical Arts Clinic-North is located inside Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre, off U.S. 67, just south of the Bonne Terre exit. Free surface-level parking is available just outside the entrance. In addition to the new clinic location, Parkland offers 24/7 emergency care and other medical services at its Bonne Terre location.

