New medical providers celebrate grand opening

The Bismarck Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Bismarck Medical Providers on Friday with a ribbon cutting in front of the building. The new medical care center is located at 1013 Cedar St., Suite A. Currently, the facility shares a space with Bismarck Chiropractic and is next door to Healthy Life Pharmacy.

Attending the ribbon cutting were Chamber President Brad Brown, Jack Leabo, Katie Conway, Drew Rokiski, Reece Rokiski, Skip Eggers, and Michael Barton for the chamber. Bismarck Medical Providers was represented by Provider Kim Weiss, Nick Weiss, Ashley Gravett, and Office Manager Autumn Knupp.

Weiss said there hasn’t been a medical provider in Bismarck since her childhood. When she was younger, she said, the city will filled with businesses. When Amtrak no longer stopped in Bismarck, the businesses fell away. Now, the residents are eager to build the city back up.

Weiss indicated she is all too familiar with the "get patients in and out" operational style of modern healthcare, where, according to Weiss, it was all about the money. With Bismarck Medical Providers, she said, she hopes to bring back a “mom and pop,” family-oriented type of doctor, rather than a corporate-type of doctor.

The number of patients the medical providers see keeps growing, with independent patients and patients from residential care facilities seeking the center's care. Weiss explained, the residential care facilities are changing, it is not uncommon to see younger people in a care facility. She said it can be difficult for residential care facilities to find someone to come in who can be caring and listen to the patients.

“That’s not how I roll. I like to see my patients,” said Weiss.

Weiss pointed out, not only has Bismarck been underserved in terms of healthcare, potential patients might have been reluctant to pursue professional healthcare out of fear, money issues, and even issues with the doctor themselves.

“We’re not here to get rich,” Weiss said, “we just want to provide services the town badly needs.”

Along with being able to take care of basic, primary issues such as simple suturing, splinting, incision and drainage, the practice also has in-house labs. The center has some limitations, it will not provide care to children under 3 months or pregnant women, and it doesn't address chest pain, life threatening emergency, and other serious issues.

The providers ask for patients to call ahead if they are experiencing or have confirmed COVID-19, the flu, or they are running a temperature.

Weiss wanted to ensure patients would be able to afford the care, keeping fees competitive for the area. Most insurance providers, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, will be accepted, and for those who may be underinsured or who have no insurance, the practice offers prompt pay.

Bismarck Medical Providers can be reached online at bismarckmedical.org or by phone at 573-200-8030. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with appointments outside of regular business hours available by special request.