Robinson named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Alex Robinson was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of February 2022.

Robinson is a staff RN on the medical-surgical unit at Parkland Health Center and has been employed at Parkland for five years.

Robinson's nomination reads in part, "Alex goes above and beyond for his patients. When there is a call light on or one of his coworkers needs help, he is there to lend a helping hand.”

“When I heard I was selected I was surprised, excited, and honored that my peers thought I was worthy of this award,” Robinson said.

According to Robinson, his favorite part of his job is watching his patients improve during their hospital stay and connecting with their families. He also loves working with his coworkers as part of Parkland’s medical-surgical team. “It is a rewarding career,” Robinson said, “and I really enjoy interacting with others.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0