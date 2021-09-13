Rousan named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center announced that Nat Rousan was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of June 2021. Rousan is a registered nurse in the hospital's Emergency Department in Bonne Terre and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 33 years.

Rousan's nomination read in part, “I watch and observe him constantly jump to action, going above and beyond with patients and co-workers with compassion and understanding. He gives 110% to his duties and cares about everyone. I have watched and listened to him talk with the doctors about patient welfare firsthand, and he is a genuine, compassionate care giver!”

Upon learning he had been selected, Rousan said, “I was surprised and truly grateful.” Asked what drives his passion for nursing, he said, “When you do your best and treat (a patient’s) emergency successfully, you have a great sense of pride and accomplishment.”

Rousan said he never planned to be a nurse or even associated himself as being in the medical field. When he was entering the Army, his older brother advised him to become an operating room technician.

“So I became an operating room technician and loved my experience,” said Rousan. “Highly confident of my skills after leaving the military, but unsuccessful in finding a job as an O.R. tech, I went to nursing school.”

Rousan began his career at Parkland Health Center as a nurse aide while attending college to become a nurse nearly 33 years ago. Rousan has been a devoted member of the Parkland Health Center team ever since.

